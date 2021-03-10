Leon Edwards: ‘Heartbreaking’ To Hear What Meghan Markle Is Going Through With Royal Family

Leon Edwards says it is unacceptable what Meghan Markle is going through.

Markle has been in the headlines in recent days after an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey where she revealed that a member of the Royal Family was having discussions about her son Archie’s skin color.

That was just part of what she has gone through since entering the Royal Family as she has been subject to constant racism and media attacks which prompted her and husband Prince Harry to leave the UK.

She also revealed she had suicidal thoughts as a result of her ordeals.

Edwards — who moved to the UK from Jamaica at the age of 9 — gave his thoughts on the matter.

“It’s been going on for a while now since Meghan got into the family,” Edwards told TMZ. “Even in the papers in the UK, they’re printing some crazy racist stuff. It’s unacceptable, obviously. It’s heartbreaking to hear what she went through, what she’s still going through. “I saw a post today about what color would the baby be when he’s older? To even ask that? It’s frustrating to keep seeing it.”

Edwards On UK Being Critical Towards Markle Despite her revelations, many social media users in Britain believe Markle is lying and slandering the name of the Royal Family. When asked what he thought of Markle receiving more sympathy in the US compared to the backlash she’s receiving in the UK, Edwards wasn’t surprised — especially with the “hush racism” in the country.

“The media in the UK got no mercy for her,” Edwards said. “Which is sad really because she’s a new mom, know what I mean? Just got married. This should be a fun time in her life. Should be enjoying her family, enjoying her baby, but this is what she has to deal with. “I think that’s part of the UK. There’s racism, but it’s very hush racism, right? It’s not like in America, there’s blatant racism sometimes. But, n the UK, it’s like very down low racism but it’s there, and it’s sad to see in 2021.” As for the Royal Family? “Rocky” believes it’s time for them to get with the times. “I believe so. You can’t keep an old monarchy in 2021,” he added. “You can’t do that. They need to come up to date with the times. Hopefully, like I said, I wish her well, and she can get through it.” Edwards returns to action this weekend when he takes on Belal Muhammad.