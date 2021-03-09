Leon Edwards On Belal Muhammed: “I’m Going In There To Put Him Away And To Hurt Him”

Leon Edwards finally looks set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon over a year away from the sport. This has been due to a plethora of reasons, including covid, Visa issues and opponent pull-outs. However, at UFC Vegas 21, Edwards will face off against fellow welterweight Belal Muhammed.

Edwards recently sat down with The Schmo to discuss his upcoming fight, as well as the trials and tribulations he had to go through to finally get a fight booked.

A Return For ‘Rocky’

Edwards’ initial opponent for UFC Vegas 11 was originally intended to be Khamzat Chimaev, who was forced to drop out due to the long term effects of having covid. He will now of course face Belal Muhammed, who has the same 18-3 record as Edwards. However, ‘Rocky’ does not think they compare:

“Defo not equal. Who I’ve fought and who I’ve beaten does not compare to his. We’re both 18 and 3, but we’ve been on two different paths. I’ll prove it come Saturday night that we are two different people, and I can’t wait to prove it to the world.”

Edwards also revealed how the change in opponents was not as detrimental to his fight preparation as one might expect, as well as detailing the new challenges Belal offers.

“There’s more footage of him. That’s a good thing. With Khmazat there’s not much footage. He’s come into the UFC and had 3 fights. Finished early. With Belal there’s a lot of footage to watch. I think a fights a fight. I treat all fights the same and this is my title fight. I’m going in there to put him away and to hurt him. I am looking forward to it.

Leon’s Own Three-Piece & Soda

In 2019 Edwards and Jorge Masvidal had an altercation behind the scene after UFC Fight Night 147. The fight was caught on camera with ‘Gamebred’ landing what he called a three-piece and a soda on Edwards. This became somewhat of a trending topic in MMA media. Talking in the interview, Edwards’ revealed what his own three-piece would consist of.

“Jerk Chicken, Rice and Peas. I’m Jamaican so it’d be jerk chicken, rice and peas. His day will come. I cannot wait. It will be different. When he finally steps up and stops running, his day will come.”

Edwards also gave insight into why he has not yet been matched up with Masvidal.

“He keeps turning it down. He claims he’s the BMF. But everytime the UFC goes to him with my name he goes running and makes excuses. His day is ccoming. We cannot wait to get the fight on the way. I will show the world that he’s nowhere compared to me.”