Leon Edwards: I Always Felt Jorge Masvidal Is A Fraud

Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal has exposed himself as a “fake.”

Edwards and Masvidal have a well-documented history. Backstage following a UFC London event back in 2019, Masvidal struck Edwards following a brief verbal exchange.

Fans wondered when the two would finally be booked to fight one another. The two were set to collide at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. That plan went out the window after Masvidal pulled out due to an injury.

Leon Edwards Blasts Jorge Masvidal

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto spoke to Leon Edwards, who said that Masvidal isn’t the OG that he portrays himself to be.

“I always felt he’s a fake, he’s a fraud. I knew this going into the fight that he’s a fake. He had a good year, a year and a half that he had the Till knockout, the Ben Askren knockout, and that kind of propelled him. Apart from that, he’s nothing but a journeyman. Every time he fights more than likely he’s probably gonna lose. My opinion hasn’t changed much, I knew what I knew. Now the fans are getting to see it. Now it’s clear as day, he’s not who he pretends to be.”

Edwards has been removed from the UFC 269 card. “Rocky” said he’s a bit disappointed as he wanted to have three fights in 2021. Barring a last-minute change, he’ll have to wait until 2022 to return to the Octagon.

Edwards has gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. He only has two losses under the UFC banner and one of them was against current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.