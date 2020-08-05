What was once considered a rumor, is starting to become closer to reality. For months and even years, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St Pierre have hinted at fighting each other. But, Khabib became a champion with obligations to defend. And, GSP retired from the sport altogether. However, St Pierre has mentioned Khabib in almost every interview he’s participated in recently. During the talks, he’s hinted at a return to take on Nurmagomedov. Now, St Pierre’s training partner Kevin Lee has said that he will help GSP prepare for the Khabib fight.

Believe the Hype

On several occasions, Khabib has expressed interest in retiring once he wins 30 professional fights. This means that he would only have two fights left before retiring. “The Eagle” is already expected to fight Justin Gaethje later this fall. If he were to win, it would create room for one more fight. A fight that both GSP and Khabib want.

Kevin Lee on Being St Pierre Training Partner

Kevin Lee is GSP’s new training partner at Tri-Star MMA in Canada. During a recent interview, she shared that he would help St Pierre prepare for the matchup. If it were to happen.

“I’ll be healthy by then, I’ll be ready to come back and I’ll be fighting and training,” said Lee in regards to his return inside the octagon. “I’m doing my camp up at Tristar where Georges is. So when he gets ready for that fight, I’m gonna be in his corner. I’ll be part of his training camp to help him get ready for that. “I feel I know Khabib’s game in and out and we’re gonna come up with something real nice. Khabib’s good, I’ll give it to him, but he ain’t there, he ain’t like that,” finished Lee.

Becoming a Reality

Should fans be prepared to witness this mega-fight actually come to fruition? Or, is Kevin Lee just playing along with the news that is circulating pertaining to the fight. At first, GSP vs Khabib seemed like folklore. But now, it’s becoming real.