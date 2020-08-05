After two dominant victories at UFC Fight Island, Khamzat Chimaev made a name for himself as the newest UFC sensation.

In an interview with Chael Sonnen, the Chechen talked about his future in the UFC and the fact that he will compete in the welterweight division but accept interesting offers at 185. ”You’re gonna see me most likely in the welterweight division. Said Chimaev “But if the UFC gives me a good fight at 185 I’ll take it.”

Sonnen then told that Dana White mentioned already planning another fight for Chimaev, but he apparently hadn’t heard anything from the UFC as of yet. He did respond to the rumors about a potential fight against Donald Cerrone.

“We were told that you have a fight coming up soon and on the same day Donald Cerrone said that he was back in training camp.” “Have you heard any rumors about that?” asked Sonnen. “No, I haven’t but if they give me the fight I’ll accept.” “He has a good name but for me, it’s an easy fight. I’ll finish him in the first or second round.”

Cerrone is apparently in fight camp according to his Instagram and a fight between the two men is not out the question.