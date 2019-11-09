Khabib: McGregor Needs 10 Wins Before He Gets A Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Interested In McGregor Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a bit of a bad experience fighting Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. Now he makes it clear that he has not interest in McGregor, or Vegas anytime soon.

Nurmagomedov first expressed his distaste with Vegas, in November of 2017. He was competing at UFC 229, in a lightweight title fight against Conor McGregor. However, this bout is most known for it’s aftermath, and Khabib’s actions. Following his fourth round submission victory, he jumped the cage, assaulting McGregor’s corner, and inciting a brawl.

It was the repercussions of this incident that resulted in Nurmagomedov not wanting to fight in Vegas. The athletic commission handed Khabib a $500,000 fine, along with a nine month suspension. Additionally, they were more severe with Khabib’s teammates involved, suspending them a year. On the other hand, they handed McGregor a much smaller suspension and fine.

Following this decision, Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear that he did not want to fight in Vegas anymore. Furthermore, when the NSAC offered to reduce his suspension, in exchange for an anti-bullying PSA, Khabib had a cynical response. Moreover, he chose to sit out until his teammates’ suspensions were over.

Now, almost two years later, Nurmagomedov feels the same. He held a press conference in Moscow, where he was asked about when his next fight would be. While he said he plans to fight in New York in April, he says it will not be against McGregor. In fact, according to Aaron Bronsteter, he is not interested in fighting in Vegas, or against McGregor at any point soon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov held a press conference in Moscow and according to @tassagency_en, Khabib will only fight in Las Vegas if the NSAC apologizes to him. Otherwise, he expects to fight in New York this April. Khabib also said McGregor needs 10 wins before he gets a rematch. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 8, 2019

So it seems that Khabib Nurmagomedov has not had a change in heart about Las Vegas. Furthermore, he is content fighting other contenders, not named Conor McGregor.