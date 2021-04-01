Khabib Nurmagomedov Ratio’s Tony Ferguson on Social Media: “You Look Like a S***”

Even though the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson continued to push their beef to new levels. After several comments, Khabib is finally responding to Tony and his messages on social media.

Khabib Officially Retires

Freak accidents and global viral disasters caused the Khabib vs. Tony fight to fall out on five separate occasions. Their rivalry can be boiled down to Ferguson believing that Khabib’s record is padded. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov never thought of Ferguson as an elite fighter.

UFC President Dana White has tried to convince Khabib out of retirement since his announcement. However, he recently took to social media to share that his retirement was official.

Tony Comments, Khabib Responds

After, Ferguson took a jab at Nurmagomedov, calling his decision to retire a “verbal tap” to their anticipated matchup. Ferguson is currently booked to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston. However, Tony still took to social media to talk about Khabib. However, this time Khabib hilariously responded to Tony.

“Tiramisu 2,” captioned Tony while showing a video trailer of him and Khabib.

It didn’t take long for Nurmagomedov to respond to the message from Tony. And to tell him to direct his energy towards his next opponent.

“You have a fight soon,” wrote Khabib. “Your opponent is very tough and most underestimated in lightweight division, focus on him. I wish you and your family best, even though you look like a s**t.”

UFC 262

Although the roasting tweet riled up the fans, soon, their back and forth became bittersweet. As much as fans enjoy the rivalry between the two competitors, the realization of both men never fighting quickly set in.

For now, Ferguson will place his full attention on his upcoming matchup. After beginning his UFC stint on a 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson is currently on a two-fight losing streak following defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.