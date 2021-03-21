Tony Ferguson Suggests Khabib Nurmagomedov 29-1, Calls Retirement a “Verbal Tap”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired from MMA, however, the retirement didn’t stop Tony Ferguson from being his rival. In a recent social media post, Ferguson declared himself the victor in their long-standing rivalry.

Khabib Officially Retires

Freak accidents and global viral disasters caused the Khabib vs Tony fight to fall out on five separate occasions. Their rivalry can be boiled down to Ferguson believing that Khabib’s record is padded. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov never thought of Ferguson as an elite fighter.

UFC President Dana White has tried to convince Khabib out of retirement since his announcement. However, he recently took to social media to share that his retirement was official.

“29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @khabib_nurmagomedov thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend,” wrote Dana.

Since the announcement, fans took to social media as well to share their respect and admiration for Nurmagomedov. However, Tony Ferguson made it clear that he and Khabib will probably never be friends.

Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter in response to a training video displayed by Tony. Of course, Ali made it clear that according to his own belief, he isn’t on the same level as Khabib.

“Your last opponent hold you on your back 12 minutes I believe you White belt take your a** to training,” wrote Ali.

Ferguson Takes Jab at Khabib and Ali

In response, Ferguson took a jab at the Lightweight champion with a statement of his own.

“Ali, I Accept Your Client Fathead @TeamKhabib Verbal Tap. 29-1 It Is. It’s MMA Not Jiujitsu Ya Slop. Stick to Dodging Fights On Purpose & Bein’ A Sour Bish’ # BeGon’Thot -CSO-,” wrote Ferguson on Twitter.

Only Tony Ferguson is the “kind of guy” to label a retirement as a verbal tap loss. As of now, it seems like Ferguson will always take jabs at Khabib for their fight that never was. Maybe one day, they’ll finally bury the hatchet.