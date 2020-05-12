Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to Conor McGregor’s Twitter Rant

Khabib Reacts to Conor McGregors Tweets With Words of His Own

When Conor McGregor tweets, people listen. And, not just mixed martial arts fans are paying attention. So are the fighters. McGregor recently went on a long Twitter rant. During the string of tweets,e he called out the top stars of the 155lbs division. Of course, part of the callout was towards Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is the reigning lightweight champion. Well, Khabib reacts to tweets with the best of them, and he decided to give Conor a dose of his own medicine.

As stated above, McGregor’s latest rant took aim at the lightweight division. When it came to Khabib, here’s what Conor says to say:

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

Khabib Reacts to Conor’s Tweets

Conor also advised Justin Gaethje that Khabib “hugs legs” instead of fights. And, that if Gathje wants a real fight, he should fight Conor.

Khabib reacted to the words with his own. Especially zoning in on the fact that McGregor suggests that Khabib only likes to hug legs during fights.

Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business’ — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 12, 2020

“Hug legs? Have you forgot(ten) how I knock(ed) you down, or (are) you typing tweets drunk? (I) beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, (and) absolutely destroyed you in grappling. Made you grab air with your hands, and in the end you gave up. (The) last one, don’t forget your words ‘its only business’,” wrote Khabib.

The State of the 155lb Division

As always, the lightweight division is stacked with possible fights in its upper tier. With so many directions to go, it’s unclear who will face who. It’s possible that Gaethje or Khabib could be next for McGregor or each other. Plus, both Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson are still in the mix.

It’ll be interesting to see which matchup comes next out of the stacked lightweight division.