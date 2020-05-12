Conor McGregor vows to “Butcher” Gaethje, “Fold” Poirier, Then Move to Welterweight in Latest Rant

Conor McGregor Threatens Top Lightweights in Latest Twitter Rant

Conor McGregor isn’t playing around with the UFC’s lightweight division. Especially after witnessing Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje UFC 249. After watching Gaethje capture the UFC’s lightweight interim title, McGregor took to social media to go on a rant like he usually does, During the heated string of messages, Conor pretty much vowed to lay waste and butcher the divisions biggest stars in his latest rant.

The primary receiver of the firey words was the newly crowned interim champion Justin Gaethje. Both McGregor and Gaethje have exchanged words in the past. Especially when Justin was lobbying to secure a fight with Conor. In the past, Gaethje felt like he belonged amongst the division’s elite, whereas Conor receives special treatment due to his fame.

Conor McGregor Rant on Gaethje, Ferguson, Poirier, and Khabib

Also, Gatheje made comments about McGregor’s parental skills in regards to Conor’s young child. Which seemed to be the catalyst for the rant which was probably fueled by Proper no 12 Irish whiskey.

The fans make the sport! Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough.

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are fucking dead.

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. “No comment” lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.

After this division demolition job.

It is 170lbs. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Making a Statement

As noted above, McGregor had a little something to say for all of the top dogs in the 155lb division. But, there were a few takeaways from the rant, including McGregor’s vow to “butcher” Justin Gaethje.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know,” McGregor wrote. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f***ing butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead,” wrote Conor.

Afterward, he addressed Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although his words weren’t as harsh, he explained how he believes Nurmagomedov is an embarrassment to fighting due to his mauling style.

Lastly, Conor said that after he was finished ripping through the lightweights, that he would move up to Welterweight. What a way to make a statement on a random Monday.