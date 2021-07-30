Daniel Cormier Believes Conor McGregor’s Twitter Antics “Crossed the Line” and are a “Cry For Help”

Future UFC Hall of Fame competitor Daniel Cormier isn’t a fan of Conor McGregor’s recent behavior. After a series of disrespectful actions, DC is worried about Conor’s mindset.

Since losing to Dustin Poirier for a second time at UFC 264, McGregor has become more vocal about his disdain for Dustin. However, it also appears that McGregor has taken his words too far after disturbing tweets that eluded the passing of Khabib’s father.

Cormier on Conor McGregor’s Comments

Cormier spoke about Conor’s comments on ESPN and his tweets that have since been deleted from his account.

“I feel like from him talking about Dustin’s wife to now Khabib’s father, he is just taking it way too far,” Cormier said. “When you’re dealing with death and COVID and all these other things that we’ve dealt with over the last year and a half, that’s all off limits. We talked about wives and families being off limits, but when you’re talking about a man’s everything — Khabib’s dad was his everything — and you’re talking about him being gone today due to something that has been so terrible for our entire world, you use that in a sense to get back?”

Worried About his Mindstate

As he continued, he began to speak about the mindset of McGregor and his belief that Conor could be crying out for help. Despite the harshness of Conor’s words, DC believes that Conor needs to get his mind in a better state.

“You know what’s most disturbing? This wasn’t done the day after the fight or the same night of the fight. This was done weeks after the fight, so it feels like it was thought of and it was thought through for Conor to tweet something like that,” he continued. “Absolutely crossed the line. I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help. Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate.”

