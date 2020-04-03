Khabib Nurmagomedov BURIES Conor McGregor For Chicken Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov Fires Back At Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov heard the recent comments Conor McGregor made about him. Now he responds to these remarks, and did not hold back with his thoughts.

Khabib and McGregor are perhaps the biggest rivals in all of mixed martial arts. That is why it came as little surprise to see Conor lash at Nurmagomedov, after it was revealed that he had to pull out due to being stuck in Russia. The Irishman attacked the Russian for withdrawing from the fight, accusing him of chickening out.

Well it is safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov did not take too kindly to those words. Speaking recently with ESPN, he responded to those comments, tearing into McGregor. To start, he brought up the injury excuses Conor made after losing to Khabib at UFC 229.

“When I smash him last time, he say ‘my foot is (to) blame’ or something like this, ‘it was not my good shape.’ How he right now in good shape? How? How he can talk about shape when I smash his face, when he tap, he said ‘it was my bad shape, I was without shape’ now we talk about ‘I am in good shape, I can come in.’”

Then, Nurmagomedov directed his attention to the apparent hypocrisy McGregor showed, by calling for Irish leadership to do something about the virus, but admonishing Khabib for being a victim of similar actions.

“Couple days ago he send message ‘hey people please take care of family, be safe, stay home, government ask us stay home.’ Couple days ago, now he talk about ‘I am good shape..blah blah blah, someone have to fight, someone have to fly.’ Like, I know this is fake, for me this is fake, I was always real, maybe someone like, maybe someone don’t like, this is not my job but I was always real. But this guy’s fake, what are you talking about, about his shape? He go to some island and sit home all day, scared about this Coronavirus but he don’t talk about this.”

"He never can do nothing with me. Inside the cage, he is zero. When we fought, what did he do? He did zero."@TeamKhabib questions "fake" Conor McGregor saying he is in fighting shape. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/DxhX7qINfb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 3, 2020

The fate of UFC 249, and whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight is still to be seen. However no matter what happens, it is clear that he and Conor McGregor will never see eye to eye.