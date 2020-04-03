Khabib Nurmagomedov BURIES Conor McGregor For Chicken Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov Fires Back At Conor McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov heard the recent comments Conor McGregor made about him. Now he responds to these remarks, and did not hold back with his thoughts.
Khabib and McGregor are perhaps the biggest rivals in all of mixed martial arts. That is why it came as little surprise to see Conor lash at Nurmagomedov, after it was revealed that he had to pull out due to being stuck in Russia. The Irishman attacked the Russian for withdrawing from the fight, accusing him of chickening out.
View this post on Instagram
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? – I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? – Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. – 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? – Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? – Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.
Well it is safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov did not take too kindly to those words. Speaking recently with ESPN, he responded to those comments, tearing into McGregor. To start, he brought up the injury excuses Conor made after losing to Khabib at UFC 229.
“When I smash him last time, he say ‘my foot is (to) blame’ or something like this, ‘it was not my good shape.’ How he right now in good shape? How? How he can talk about shape when I smash his face, when he tap, he said ‘it was my bad shape, I was without shape’ now we talk about ‘I am in good shape, I can come in.’”
Then, Nurmagomedov directed his attention to the apparent hypocrisy McGregor showed, by calling for Irish leadership to do something about the virus, but admonishing Khabib for being a victim of similar actions.
“Couple days ago he send message ‘hey people please take care of family, be safe, stay home, government ask us stay home.’ Couple days ago, now he talk about ‘I am good shape..blah blah blah, someone have to fight, someone have to fly.’ Like, I know this is fake, for me this is fake, I was always real, maybe someone like, maybe someone don’t like, this is not my job but I was always real. But this guy’s fake, what are you talking about, about his shape? He go to some island and sit home all day, scared about this Coronavirus but he don’t talk about this.”
"He never can do nothing with me. Inside the cage, he is zero. When we fought, what did he do? He did zero."@TeamKhabib questions "fake" Conor McGregor saying he is in fighting shape. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/DxhX7qINfb
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 3, 2020
The fate of UFC 249, and whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight is still to be seen. However no matter what happens, it is clear that he and Conor McGregor will never see eye to eye.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.