UFC 155-Pound King Khabib Nurmagomedov Claims Tony Ferguson Is 95% His Next Rival

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to the reporters in a press conference, which was held on Friday in Moscow, one day ahead of UFC Fight Night 163, headlined by the clash between the former ACB champ Zabit “ZaBeast” Magomedsharipov and Massachusetts-native Calvin Kattar.

Nurmagomedov says Tony Ferguson is 95% his next opponent. But he doubts the match could take place in the capital of Russia. Look at the Twitter video below.

Q: “What’s the possibility of your next fight being in Moscow against Ferguson?”

Khabib: “Possibility of Ferguson being my next opponent is i would say %95. Because the fans want it,I really want it and UFC wants it.But it being in Moscow is highly unlikely.”

Nurmagomedov was looking for the opponent since his dominant submission UFC 242 win over Dustin Poirier. McGregor wants a rematch, but Russian grappling phenom claims that the Irishman “needs 10 more wins before a rematch”. Khabib wants to square off against Ferguson, who’s riding on a hot 12-fight winning streak. Tony’s last loss happened at UFC on Fox 3, on May 5, 2012, where Michael Johnson defeated him via unanimous decision.

It was rumored the bout between Khabib and Tony could take place in Russia but the location for his next title defense might be New York. The undefeated Dagestani is still in hot water with Nevada due to UFC 229 post-fight actions.

What do you think, who is the next in line for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

