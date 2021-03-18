Khabib Nurmagomedov Meets with Former UFC Owner Lorenzo Fertitta on Potential Return

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC, organization President Dana White has been trying to lure him back to the cage. After every major event, it seems like Dana is heading to dinner with Khabib to talk about his return. This time, Khabib met with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired? Although he laid down the gloves inside the octagon after UFC 254, many speculated that Khabib would continue to fight. Even UFC President Dana White has eluded to the fact that it’s possible Nurmagomedov would continue fighting. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Khabib is still in the USADA testing pool and was recently tested after his last fight.

Dana Wanting Nurmagomedov to Keep Fighting

Dana White has been completely transparent about wanting Khabib to fight again. On numerous occasions with the media, Dana touched on having meetings with Khabib and trying to convince him to fight.

“I don’t know how the meeting’s going to go. I’m obviously meeting with him because I believe that he should fight again,” White told ESPN. “I mean, look at what he did to Justin Gaethje. Look at what he’s done to every opponent he has faced. Like when I wanted [Daniel] Cormier to stay, I still think they’re the best in the world. And then there’s always the argument, well, it’s never a bad thing to go out on top.

Khabib Meets With Lorenzo Fertitta

Khabib was recently pictured with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta. Fertita has always been well-known for his ability to negotiate. As well as mend business relationships. So, maybe there is hope after all for a Khabib return.

It was good to see you Lorenzo 🤝@danawhite send me location 📍👊 pic.twitter.com/JChChJSCqR — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 17, 2021

Moving the Division

Even in retirement, Khabib is still the UFC’s lightweight champion. The UFC has many different directions they could turn for “The Eagle’s” comeback fight. The likes of Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier are all waiting for a shot at the belt.

With Khabib officially retired, the division is now wide open. But, it’s possible that Khabib will return to recapture the throne with the help of Lorenzo Fertitta.