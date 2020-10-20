Khabib Nurmagomedov has made his opinion very clear, he will not give a title shot to anybody who chooses to compete in another weight class, it must be at 155lbs.

The UFC lightweight champion spoke to the media ahead of his clash against Justin Gaethje this Saturday. In an interview with TSN’ Aaron Bronsteter, Nurmagomedov was asked about multiple things, including his next challenger and the looming fight opposing Dustin Poirier (27-6) to Conor McGregor (22-4). The Russian says that he would be open to facing the winner in a title fight but he has some reservations concerning the weight class at which it would be disputed.

” I still feel that way but you have to fight at 155.” Nurmagomedov said, “If they fight at 170 or 185, this is not a lightweight contender fight. If you want to fight in the lightweight division, for the belt, then you have to fight at lightweight. What is this? Like “Ok I’m champion at 155, Ok give me a fight at 170. Ok let’s make weight at 155 with Justin Gaethje.” If you want to fight for the title at 155, you have to make 155lbs.”

Nurmagomedov then added that he didn’t understand why Poirier accepted those terms. Nurmagomedov and Poirier have shown an enormous amount of respect to each other ever since their fight at UFC 242. Back then, Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier in the second round of their title fight.

“You know, I don’t understand why Dustin showed weakness. Thats my opinion. He has to say something too. They ask him to fight, Conor says “I’m gonna donate you money”, he says “yes, yes yes, anywhere”. But Dustin is a lightweight fighter, he’s not a welterweight fighter. Why are you gonna fight at 170? If you want to fight for the title next, you have to make 155, fight in the lightweight division. This is just my opinion.”

While Nurmagomedov surely has an eye on Poirier and McGregor, his focus this week is solely on the interim champion Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov has a chance to defend his belt for the third time and improve to 29-0.