Khabib Aloof By McGregor-Cerrone Booking: “It’s Like The Minor Leagues”

UFC 155-Pound Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Impressed By McGregor-Cerrone Welterweight Match

A lot of members of the MMA community are excited due to McGregor’s return. It is scheduled for January 18th, 2020. The UFC cash cow Conor McGregor (21-4, 9-2 UFC) is set to square off against the legendary veteran Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone (36-13, 23-10 UFC) in a 170-pound bout.

But the undefeated UFC lightweight champ and Conor’s angry rival Khabib Nurmagomedov has different thoughts on that fight. When he was asked for the Cowboy-Conor prediction by a Russian reporter at a press conference for regional Russian MMA event GFC 22, Khabib didn’t answer the question and shared his view on the match between McGregor and Cerrone and fighter’s records.

“I think Cerrone lost seven or eight of his last 10 fights (actually six). The other one (McGregor) is going into his fourth year of no victories,” he said (via translation by RT Sport).”

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "I'm surprised Dana White is saying that if Conor beats Cerrone and I beat Tony Ferguson, there will be a rematch. I decided who I'm going to fight next… But to think he deserves the lightweight belt, while I'm champion that won't happen." https://t.co/5mT4tKG1Oj — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 13, 2019

“It’s like the minor leagues – it doesn’t really matter who wins there.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov said earlier that he’d give Conor McGregor a rematch if the Irishman secures 10 wins in a row. It seems he hasn’t changed his mind.

“I’m surprised that Dana White is saying that if Conor beats Cerrone and I beat Tony Ferguson, there will be a rematch.” “I decide who I’m going to fight next. To fight me he has to cut weight first, down to (lightweight), and win 10 fights in a row like I did. Then we’ll think about a rematch.”

