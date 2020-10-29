Now that the dust is settled and Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired from MMA, what could possibly be next for “The Eagle?” Will he continue his legacy in the sport by training fighters and continuing to corner them? Or, will he silently walk away from the limelight? One thing is for sure, Khabib is already making great use of his time by giving advice to fans. Even “fans” who claim that Jorge Masvidal slept with their girlfriend.

UFC 254

On official scorecards, Justin Gaethje won the first round of the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov according to two out of three judges at UFC 254. Both men pushed the pace and respected each other. Gaethje was able to land a few hard leg kicks. Furthermore, he was able to stay alert during the fight as “The Eagle” pressed on.

Khabib Gives Advice to Fan

However, Khabib was able to walk through power shots, eventually grab Justin, and submit him in the second round. Immediately after, Nurmagomedov retired from the sport. Now, he’s giving sound guidance to fans.

“I wanna be like a fighter. Like just recently, because my girlfriend went out in Miami and she just told me she was having a girls night. And then she ended up hooking up with Jorge Masvidal,” said the fan. “Like he slept with her. So now, I want to fight that guy.” claimed the young man. “So what do you think is the most important aspect for me to start training? If I want to beat the sh*t out of him?”

Khabib’s response was as legendary as his MMA career. Here’s the full conversation that the men had.

Khabib Advice to Fan (Full Conversation)

“How old are you?” Khabib Nurmagomedov replied. “I am 26.” the fan responded. “26? That’s too old for this.” Khabib suggested. “Like (Jorge) started hanging around with Trump and now he just thinks he can just sleep with other people’s girlfriends? I don’t think it is right.” explained the fan. “I think, uhh, you have to buy dog.” Khabib replied. “A dog? Because I would stand no chance with him?” The fan questioned. “With dog, yes.” Nurmagomedov confirmed. “We have chance.” “Yeah, because I have been waking up every day and just like hitting like five flying knees.” The fan continued. “I was thinking I could just catch him with one if I see him in a restaurant.” “You can try,” Khabib replied. “You can try. Maybe it work. But with dog it is going to be much better.”

The Future of Khabib

Perhaps Khabib has a future in counseling in the advice department. After all, his realistic approach to the situation made for great entertainment. However, some fans believe that after seeing the video, Khabib didn’t even seem interested in being there.