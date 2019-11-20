Khabib: Tony Ferguson Fight Happening In ‘March Or April’

Khabib Nurmagomedov Preparing To Fight Tony Ferguson

Fans have been waiting to see when Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fighting Tony Ferguson. That wait is coming to an end, as a timeline has been laid out for that fight.

Khabib last fought at UFC 242 in September. It was here that he got the second defense of his UFC lightweight title, beating Dustin Poirier. Furthermore it was a dominating performance, en route to a rear naked choke submission.

Since then, there has been only one opponent on fan’s minds for Khabib to face next; Tony Ferguson. Ferguson has been on an unbelievable tear through the 155lb division, winning 12 straight. Moreover, he was even the interim champion, before injury caused him to be stripped of that belt. Therefore, he is beyond a doubt the next contender.

So the next logical question was when Khabib would face Tony. It seems that we are beginning to get answer to that question. Speaking in a Q&A session with a group of children, “The Eagle” explained when the fight may happen.

“It will happen, there are talks currently ongoing, it will be either in March or April. it was cancelled four times because twice i received an injury and twice he received an injury. there were reasons why those fights were cancelled and The backstory of this fight is what makes it so anticipated. We’re currently putting everything in action. He has 12 straight wins in UFC, I have 12 straight wins, so I think it will be a very good fight. I’m preparing for it, mentally and physically.”

It is good to hear Khabib Nurmagomedov confirm that he would fight Tony Ferguson soon. With talks of a potential fight with GSP, or Conor McGregor, it is nice that he is taking on the most deserving contender.