Khabib Relished in Hurting Conor McGregor, Doesn’t Enjoy Hurting Others

Khabib Admits He Enjoyed Punishing Conor McGregor

For UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’s always taken a humble approach to opponents and in victory. However, when facing Conor McGregor, Khabib has admitted that he doesn’t want to hurt opponents. But, when facing Conor, he took great pleasure with the victory.

Known for charity work around the globe, Khabib spoke to children at a school in Russia. During the conversation, one of the students asked Khabib what his most memorable fight has been inside of the UFC octagon.

Khabib Spoke About Conor to Students

Answering the question, Khabib admitted that the victory over Conor McGregor was his most memorable fight. Although, during the answer, Khabib referred to McGregor as “my second to the last opponent,” never actually saying his name.

“In the last couple of years I’ve gone out there and won and it doesn’t bring me any real joy, to be honest. Well, with the exception of one fight, let’s say. In that fight I beat that guy (Conor McGregor) with pleasure, I’ll tell you,” said Khabib.

Continuing, Khabib mentioned that he doesn’t like to hurt people inside of the cage. In fact, he likes to speak to them and suggests that they give up to avoid further damage.

“If I had a painful hold where I could break something, I wouldn’t tighten it all of the ways,” explained Khabib. “I’d just fix it so my opponent would tap out because I have no aim to hurt anybody in this sport. If I understand that I am winning, I don’t aim to hurt someone bad(ly). Well, except for one fight,” finished Khabib.

Staying Humble

Other references throughout the interview lead to that “someone” being Conor Mcgregor. The crowd clapped in unison at Khabib’s words showing agreeance with his stance. And, while Khabib may not enjoy winning or hurting his opponents, it’ll probably continue.

At least he has some humility in doing so. Well, except for when he’s fighting his second to last opponent.