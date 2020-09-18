It came as big news when it was revealed that UFC signed former Bellator champion Michael Chandler. However Kevin Lee seems to think that the UFC does not have very noble intentions for this new addition to their roster.

At one point, Lee was considered one of the brightest prospects in the UFC’s lightweight division. In fact, he has faced a who’s who of top 155lb talent, ranging from Tony Ferguson to Al Iaquinta, and more. He was even up for an interim title shot at one point, but would ultimately fall short in his attempt.

Kevin Lee Thinks The UFC Wants Michael Chandler To Lose

Naturally, Kevin Lee had some pretty strong thoughts about the UFC’s decision to sign Michael Chandler, and have him serve as a backup for the upcoming lightweight title fight. As he told SiriusXM, the Motown Phenom thinks that the UFC is actually hoping for him to get mailed by Khabib. This way, Dana White can rub it in Scott Coker’s face that their champion lost.

“I expected them to sign Chandler,” Lee said. “It seemed like he was kinda getting over Bellator, and he’s a competitor, so he probably actually wanted to really test himself. But the fact that they’re trying to make him the backup for Gaethje (and) Khabib, I don’t really get that. I think that’s just a way for them to try and s–t on Bellator again. It’s like, ‘Ok let’s throw him in there with Khabib right out the gate so Khabib can whoop his a–, and now I can s–t on Scott Coker just a little bit more and make him look a little worse.'”

As for how Chandler will fare with the rest of the perpetually stacked lightweight division, Kevin Lee says he could do alright against some opponents. However he thinks that Chandler is a bit too small to be super successful. That being said, Kevin would still be open to fighting Chandler, especially if he gets beat by Khabib.

“Against Gaethje he might stand a chance, but against Khabib he’s just way too small,” Lee explained. “I think Chandler’s way too small for this whole division. I actually hope he gets the fight, and then once he loses, then it might be me and him in the middle of next year. You never know how things are going to play out. I’ve been looking at Chandler for a long-a– time. That’s going to be a good fight.”

🔊 “That’s just a way for them to sh*t on Bellator," @MoTownPhenom reacts with @RJcliffordMMA on Michael Chandler serving as a title fight alternate and signing with the UFC. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nnmiaDBiXF — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 17, 2020

Would you have any interest in seeing Kevin Lee face off against Michael Chandler in the future?