Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington Will Earn Monster Paychecks At UFC 245

Kamaru Usman And Colby Covington Are The Highest-Paid UFC Fighters At UFC 245

UFC 245 pay-per-view event is headlined by the 170-pound title battle between the reigning defending champion Kamaru Usman and the former interim division champion Colby Covington. NSAC confirmed that the two will be the highest-paid fighters at this event. Both Octagon warriors will earn guaranteed $500,000 payday for their bout.

The second-highest-paid fighter is the former featherweight king Jose Aldo, who gets a guaranteed purse of $400,000 and potential $50,000 if he scores a victory, while the third place belongs to the first women’s UFC two-division champion, Amanda Nunes, with the score of $350,000 to show up plus $100,000 if she leaves the Octagon victorious.

Here is the list of UFC 245 full salaries plus win bonuses:

Kamaru Usman: $500,000

Colby Covington: $500,000

Max Holloway: $350,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win

Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win

Urijah Faber: $250,000

Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win

Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win

Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win

Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 as penalty for weigh-in miss on Friday)

Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win

Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win