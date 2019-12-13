Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington Will Earn Monster Paychecks At UFC 245

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Kamaru Usman Colby Covington
Image: Instagram @usman84kg @colbycovmma

Kamaru Usman And Colby Covington Are The Highest-Paid UFC Fighters At UFC 245

UFC 245 pay-per-view event is headlined by the 170-pound title battle between the reigning defending champion Kamaru Usman and the former interim division champion Colby Covington. NSAC confirmed that the two will be the highest-paid fighters at this event. Both Octagon warriors will earn guaranteed $500,000 payday for their bout.

The second-highest-paid fighter is the former featherweight king Jose Aldo, who gets a guaranteed purse of $400,000 and potential $50,000 if he scores a victory, while the third place belongs to the first women’s UFC two-division champion, Amanda Nunes, with the score of $350,000 to show up plus $100,000 if she leaves the Octagon victorious.

Here is the list of UFC 245 full salaries plus win bonuses:

Kamaru Usman: $500,000

Colby Covington: $500,000

Max Holloway: $350,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win

Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win

Urijah Faber: $250,000

Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win

Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win

Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win

Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 as penalty for weigh-in miss on Friday)

Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win

Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here