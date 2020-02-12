Juan Adams Sent Packing After Third Straight UFC Loss

Juan Adams Released By UFC Following Third Straight Loss
Juan Adams lost his third straight fight over the weekend, at UFC 247. As a result, he has been released by the organization.
Adams is 28 years old, and had been fighting in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He had been signed to the UFC, following an impressive win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Moreover he would go on to win his promotional debut, finishing Chris De La Rocha. Unfortunately he would drop his next two bouts, to Greg Hardy, and Arjan Bhullar.
Subsequently, Adams had his back against the wall, when he took on Justin Tafa at UFC 247. Ultimately he would not get the result he was hoping for, being brutally knocked out in the first round. Following the bout, Juan revealed on Twitter that he had been cut from the UFC.
Spoke with the manager and I’m not in the ufc anymore. As easy as it would be to give up, I’m going to keep going. I made the changes too late and now i have to pay for that but i have the right pieces in place now. I will continue Hoping and working for the best moving forward.
Additionally, Adams went into deeper detail with a lengthy Instagram message.
Thank you, everyone, for the support I received leading up to and following my last fight. I made a lot of changes in my life over a very short period of time to give myself the best chance for last Saturday’s fight. With everything aligned for a great outcome, the ending wasn’t what we planned for. The disappointment stings, highlighted by the fact that I feel like I let a lot of people down, myself included. There's still a lot left in me. So wherever the next chance may appear, I am already prepared to do more and be a better version of the fighter I already am. In the meantime, I express sincere gratitude to everyone who has been in my physical and metaphorical corner. As a result and before Saturday’s fight in Houston, I had a very unique and emotional moment. For the first time in a long while, as I was doing my final preparations for a fight, I had no turmoil surrounding me or my team. Everyone was on the same page — my coaches, my trainers, me, and my closest people — we were all focused on the same thing, which made me truly happy. Look at the tape of me entering the ring and you’ll see how happy I was. I couldn’t stop smiling. My preparation was top-notch, as I received the type of support every MMA fighter dreams of receiving as they prepare for a fight. While I fully trust my @jacksonwink_mma team, my coaches, and my partners, I simply failed to execute on Saturday night, and that’s entirely on me — I own it. As this journey continues, I have it within me to learn, improve, and grow as a professional MMA fighter. Finally… thank you to the @ufc staff for their participation in my journey. Each fight I’ve grown a little closer to each of you, and each experience with you has been truly remarkable. Thank you to everyone at the UFC for making me feel like the main event, no matter where I am on the card. . . . . #ufc247 #mma #ufc #ufcstaff #chosenjuan285 #jacksonwink #ufctraining
This is certainly a big setback for Juan Adams. However he is still very young, especially for a heavyweight, so the future is still quite bright for this fighter. Wherever he lands, whether Bellator, PFL, or elsewhere, it seems like a certainty that he will be able to bounce back. Maybe he will even make it back to the UFC someday.
