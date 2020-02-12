Juan Adams Sent Packing After Third Straight UFC Loss

Juan Adams Released By UFC Following Third Straight Loss

Juan Adams lost his third straight fight over the weekend, at UFC 247. As a result, he has been released by the organization.

Adams is 28 years old, and had been fighting in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He had been signed to the UFC, following an impressive win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Moreover he would go on to win his promotional debut, finishing Chris De La Rocha. Unfortunately he would drop his next two bouts, to Greg Hardy, and Arjan Bhullar.

Subsequently, Adams had his back against the wall, when he took on Justin Tafa at UFC 247. Ultimately he would not get the result he was hoping for, being brutally knocked out in the first round. Following the bout, Juan revealed on Twitter that he had been cut from the UFC.

Spoke with the manager and I’m not in the ufc anymore. As easy as it would be to give up, I’m going to keep going. I made the changes too late and now i have to pay for that but i have the right pieces in place now. I will continue Hoping and working for the best moving forward. — Juan Adams mma (@chosenjuan285) February 12, 2020

Additionally, Adams went into deeper detail with a lengthy Instagram message.

This is certainly a big setback for Juan Adams. However he is still very young, especially for a heavyweight, so the future is still quite bright for this fighter. Wherever he lands, whether Bellator, PFL, or elsewhere, it seems like a certainty that he will be able to bounce back. Maybe he will even make it back to the UFC someday.