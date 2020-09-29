Recently UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal got a shout-out from US President Donald Trump. Now he will be returning the favor, as he joins the controversial political leaders on a bus tour across Florida.

Masvidal and his friend turned rival Colby Covington may not be on the best of terms anymore, but they seem to have one thing in common. Apparently they both have Donald Trump as a fan. Colby has been to the White House to meet Trump and gets phone calls after his fights from the President, where Jorge actually won the BMF title in front of the Commander in Chief. Most recently, Gamebred actually got a shout-out from Trump, who offered support of the welterweight contender.

Jorge Masvidal Will Go On Bus Tour With Donald Trump

Apparently the respect between Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal will be going a step further this weekend. According to reports, the duo will be teaming up for a bus tour across Florida. This will see them make three stops in one day, apparently promoting and anti-socialist agenda.

“Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr. on a day long “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour across Florida this Saturday. They will hold 3 rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. Their final rally will be at the American Top Team gym where they expect numerous fighters to join.”

Regardless of how you feel about the political nature of Donald Trump, or the agenda that will be pushed during this tour, there is no denying that this is a massive honor for Jorge Masvidal. It just further demonstrates how far the sport has come over the years, becoming more and more mainstream. The BMF champ has been in this sport for a long time, and this is a huge display of appreciation from the President of the United States.