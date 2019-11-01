Jorge Masvidal Details Post-UFC 239 Club Encounter With Israel Adesanya

Jorge Masvidal Looks Back On Conversation With Israel Adesanya In Las Vegas Night Club: “He Wanted To Fight Yoel Romero!”

Paulo Costa was the most serious candidate to square off against Israel Adesanya in a title bout, but he suffered an injury. And it seems Yoel Romero is going to get a shot at the Nigerian-born New Zealander, despite he lost to Costa via unanimous decision at UFC 241.

Romero and Adesanya exchanged some social media shots.

When Jorge Masvidal, Romero’s training partner, was asked to share his thoughts on Israel Adesanya during a UFC 244 media scrum, Masvidal recounted his post-UFC 239 conversations with Adesanya, which took place in Las Vegas night club.

“I’ll share a personal story with Izzy. Yoel [Romero], everybody already knows, that’s my boy, that’s my brother, we’ve been training together. I see Izzy after my fight with Ben [Askren] at a club. Izzy is a wild mother f*cker. He’s got his shirt off in the night club, women everywhere – I’m immediately like, ‘I love this mother f*cker.”

Jorge Masvidal Claims Israel Adesanya Wanted To Square Off Against Yoel Romero!

But then… a shock! Despite everybody was staying away from meeting Yoel Romero in the past, Israel wanted to fight Cuban legend badly.

“Let me tell you something Jorge Masvidal. Man, I know Yoel is your boy, but listen, to me, that’s the baddest mother f*cker. Until I fight that dude, my legacy won’t be complete.” “Nobody in the history has ever wanted to fight Yoel. Nobody has ever wanted – they get forced to fight Yoel. Ask anybody. Ask one of the toughest mother f*ckers to do it, Whittaker. Ask anybody if they want to fight Yoel. And after you fight Yoel, you see what happens, you’re never the same. Nobody. And Izzy looked me in my soul and told me, ‘I’m going to fight Yoel.”

Jorge Masvidal was impressed.

“He wanted to fight Yoel. I saluted him and said ‘God bless you on your journey, man.’ Cause he’s an animal.”

