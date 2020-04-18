Jon Jones Fires Back At Anthony Smith Before Deleting Tweet

Jones Tells Smith To Buy A Gun

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones fired back at Anthony Smith.

When it was revealed that Smith was the victim of a recent home invasion, Jones tweeted he was glad that “Lionheart” was fine. However, he added that if it was him, the offender wouldn’t have been able to walk home.

Smith — who had trouble subduing the offender — saw this as a clout-chasing move as well as a dig, as he proceeded to call Jones a douchebag among other things in response.

“Jon did kind of reach out and tweeted about my whole situation. It said something like, ‘glad Anthony is ok, that guy wouldn’t have walked out of my house.’ So it’s like, what a perfect moment to flex, Jon,” Smith said. “In the middle of a disaster like that in my home. What a perfect opportunity to flex how god damn cool you are. Just when you thought, ‘oh man, that’s pretty admirable of Jon Jones to reach out well wish me.’ Then as you continue reading, you’re like ‘oh that’s right, I forgot you’re still a f*cking douchebag.’”

Jones caught wind of those comments and responded on Friday.

“Anthony If you’re going to leave your garage door open all night, hurry up and (buy) the family a gun, some mace or something,” Jones tweeted. “A douche bag more like me could’ve completely had his way with you all night, that could’ve been bad for everyone.”

And like “Bones” has been accustomed to doing, he deleted the tweet soon after and acknowledged it with humor.

Get your screenshots, here comes the delete 🔥 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

This is my favorite part — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

Smith is yet to respond as of now.