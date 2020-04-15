Anthony Smith Responds To ‘F*cking Douchebag’ Jon Jones For Home Invasion Dig

Smith: Jones Using Moment To Flex

Anthony Smith was not impressed with Jon Jones’ response to his home invasion.

Smith made headlines recently when he revealed he and his family were the victim of a home invasion. Although Smith did have trouble initially, he eventually subdued the offender as he detailed the whole ordeal as a “terrifying” one.

When the news initially broke out, Jones responded by stating he was glad Smith was unharmed but would have done far more to anyone breaking into his home.

Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking https://t.co/U6wSr8KmA8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2020

And for Smith, that just reiterates the kind of person “Bones” is.

“Jon did kind of reach out and tweeted about my whole situation. It said something like, ‘glad Anthony is ok, that guy wouldn’t have walked out of my house.’ So it’s like, what a perfect moment to flex, Jon,” Smith said in an interview with MMA Tonight. “In the middle of a disaster like that in my home. What a perfect opportunity to flex how god damn cool you are. Just when you thought, ‘oh man, that’s pretty admirable of Jon Jones to reach out well wish me.’ Then as you continue reading, you’re like ‘oh that’s right, I forgot you’re still a f*cking douchebag.’ “It’s just his opportunity to insert himself and make sure everyone knows how cool and badass he is. You know, for a second, I thought I was going to have to respond and say, ‘hey thanks man, I appreciate it,’ and then you continue reading and you’re like ‘just for a second, I thought you were human and you have a soul, and then I realize you’re the same piece of s**t that you’ve always been.’ You know, whatever.”

When Smith was told what the exact tweet stated, he went on to personally address Jones.

“You’re just flexing. You’re such a douchebag, man. What are you doing? First of all, I had a worst case scenario. So we get it Jon — you’re all over Twitter and Instagram with all your guns and your cool dog and whatever, but I got caught. I got caught slipping, worst case scenario. Guns weren’t close, not typical. Door was open, not typical. I don’t get what he’s getting at. It’s real easy to sit there — I’ve been that guy — that said, ‘if that guy came to my house I would have just beat the sh*t out of him, I would have done this, I would have shot him.’ It’s real easy to say that until you’re caught in it and you’ve been awake for eight seconds and you’re in the middle of a goddamn pandemonium throwdown in the middle of your living room with no pants on. Like nobody’s ready for that sh*t. It’s real easy to flex on Twitter.”

🔊 Jon Jones reacted to the news of a home intruder at @lionheartasmith's house. Listen to hear Anthony's response to Jon's tweet. ⬇️⬇️⬇️@RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/WvOPMGsb4k — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 15, 2020

Smith notably fought Jones in a losing effort in their UFC 235 light heavyweight title fight last March. Although things between the pair were cordial the first time, it doesn’t look like that will be the case if they ever do rematch.