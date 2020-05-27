Jon Jones Condemns George Floyd Death, Says Everyone Should Be ‘Pissed Off’

Jones: We Need Justice

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones spoke out on the death of George Floyd earlier this week.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after begin detained by four Minneapolis police officers responding to a call of suspected forgery. One of the officers notably kept a handcuffed Floyd down by applying the full pressure of his knee on the back of his neck.

Floyd protested that he was in pain and unable to breathe as the shocking video went viral. He was later taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Many across the world were enraged with the incident, none more so than the African-American community — regular victims of police brutality — who have since protested and/or called for justice.

Jones is one of them as he spoke about the incident in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t wish the way George Floyd was murdered on my worst enemy. That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold. In all my years of fighting I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture. There needs to be a nationwide policy change. When a man is in handcuffs and is screaming that he cannot breathe. Get the f*ck off his chest and or neck. If you cant hold a man who is in handcuffs down by his feet you’re a p*ssy and probably shouldn’t be wearing that badge. That whole if you can talk you can breathe crap is bulls*it. What that man went through was worse than drowning. The dude literally at one point cried out for his mother. That officer was disgusting and every other officer, Brown person white person, yellow, citizen in this country should be pissed off. We need justice. Anyone who has practiced the very basics of jujitsu recognizes a #bloodchoke when they see this. That was as clear as day #murder #torture It’s the same exact concept as the OSP choke. The anxiety that man had to of been experiencing must’ve been excruciating. Officer with his prize kill. Will the government tell the world this is OK?”

I wouldnt wish the way George Floyd was murdered on my worst enemy. That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold. In all my years of fighting I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

There needs to be a nationwide policy change. When a man is in handcuffs and is screaming that he cannot breathe. Get the fuck off his chest and or neck. If you cant hold a man who is in handcuffs down by his feet you’re a pussy and probably shouldn’t be wearing that badge — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

That whole if you can talk you can breathe crap is bullshit. What that man went through was worse than drowning — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

The dude literally at one point cried out for his mother. That officer was disgusting and every other officer, Brown person white person, yellow, citizen in this country should be pissed off. We need justice. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

Anyone who has practiced the very basics of jujitsu recognizes a #bloodchoke when they see this. That was as clear as day #murder #torture — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

It’s the same exact concept as the OSP choke. The anxiety that man had to of been experiencing must’ve been excruciating — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

Officer with his prize kill. Will the government tell the world this is OK? pic.twitter.com/THcF3lSQai — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020

The four officers, who claimed Floyd was physically resisting, were since fired on Tuesday. State and federal authorities are currently investigating the case as many are calling for them to be charged with murder.