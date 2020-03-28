Jon Jones Case Could Be Dismissed Due To Global Virus

Jones Facing Four Misdemeanor Charges Following Arrest

There could be a silver lining for Jon Jones when it comes to his latest legal issue.

Jones was arrested Thursday morning in downtown Albuquerque and faces four misdemeanor charges — aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and failure to provide proof of insurance.

As many in the mixed martial arts world should know by now, this is just another case in a long list of infractions from the UFC light heavyweight champion.

However, given the current coronavirus pandemic and how the world has virtually shut down for the time being, there is a possibility of his case being dismissed if he isn’t brought to trial by a certain date. That’s according to defense attorney Erlinda Johnson who was speaking with MMA Fighting.

“You have certain rules that have to be adhered to if it stays a misdemeanor,” Johnson said. “If he isn’t brought to trial by a certain time, his case could potentially be dismissed. If the state doesn’t produce the witnesses, or the officers because they’re being used for the more pressing national health matters, there are a lot of different issues litigating the case.”

While that is a possibility, Jones being a celebrity may also hurt his chances as many would criticize the state for not going ahead with the trial because of his status.

“(They) may not want to be perceived as dismissing a case because somebody’s famous, and using the excuse of the national health emergency as the reason for the dismissal,” she added. Regardless of what eventually happens, Jones is continuing to make mistakes. It’s time for him to get serious help.