Jon Jones Arrest Video Released, Blames Arrest On Being “Stir Crazy”

Bodycam Footage Of Jon Jones Arrest Released

Jon Jones was arrested earlier this week, in Albuquerque. Now bodycam footage has been released, showing his arrest.

Jones was taken into police custody early Thursday morning. He is facing four charges, including an aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was eventually released some time later.

Following this arrest, video footage has been released, from the bodycam of one of the officers. The video shows Jon Jones being administered field sobriety tests, and during the process he explains that he was driving because he got stir crazy and wanted to interact with homeless people.

“I literally just got stir crazy. I just wanted to have a drive, this is my first drive in two weeks, and I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

Jones then proceeded to struggle with various sobriety tests, lining up with what the original report stated. During the procedure, he notes that he has ADD, short-term memory problems, and that his daughter is dyslexic. Ultimately he is put in handcuffs and placed in the cop car. Take a look at the 13 minute long video below:

It should be noted that the video footage does not show the officers searching the vehicle of Jones, where they apparently found an open container of Jorge Masvidal’s Mezcal, as well as a black handgun. Regardless, this does show the problems he had passing the sobriety tests. Obviously he is innocent until proven guilty, but he certainly appears intoxicated.

