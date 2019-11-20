Jon Jones: Jan Blachowicz Doesn’t ‘Sound Ready’ For Title Shot, Jan Responds

Jon Jones And Jan Blachowicz Trade Shots On Twitter

Jon Jones does not think that Jan Blachowicz is ready for a shot at his title. However, Jan does not seem to agree,

Jon Jones has been in something of a limbo, looking for his next opponent. While things seem to have settled on Dominick Reyes, it was not always so clear. One other opponent being discussed was Jan Blachowicz, who has been on a solid streak.

Blachowicz was looking for a bout with Jones after winning four of his last five. Following a loss to title challenger Thiago Santos, he went on to knock out Luke Rockhold. Moreover, he followed that up with a frankly uninteresting split decision win over Jacare Souza. Subsequently, he was calling for a shot at the title.

However, Jones did not seem very moved with Blachowicz. He recently took to Twitter, reacting to Jan’s callout. Although, he was a little less than impressed.

I don’t know man, you don’t sound too ready https://t.co/yDSO1dLpw1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2019

Nevertheless, the Polish fighter was quick to respond, making a Twitter post of his own. Here, he dismisses Jon’s comment. Instead he said that it is about what he can show, not how he sounds, which will get him a shot at Jones.

I'm not here to sound. I'm here to show. https://t.co/5VBUWtrUEc — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 20, 2019

It would appear that Jan Blachowicz is motivated for a shot at Jon Jones. However, considering how he looked in his last contest, Jan may need another win first. Nevertheless, he is certainly close, in this rather shallow Light Heavyweight division.