Jon Jones: Israel Adesanya ‘Can’t Hold My Jockstrap,’ And Has ‘1/3 Of An MMA Game’

It is no secret at this point that Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya are far from friends. Recently the former light heavyweight champ furthered their beef by going on a massive social media rampage.

Naturally, Adesanya is not the type to let his rivalry with Jon die out due to one small setback. He said as much in a recent interview, where he said that their beef is about more than fighting, while making comparisons to anime storylines.

Ariel Helwani: So you don't think the [Jon Jones] fight is dead?

Israel Adesanya: F— no! Hell no! Hell no.@stylebender says his beef with Jones is "deeper than fighting now." (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/URFLkQHjTX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 18, 2021

Jon Jones Gets Twitter Fingers Again

We all know by now that Jon Jones has a tendency to use his Twitter to talk smack, oftentimes deleting them after the fact. Therefore it came as no surprise that he chose to fire back at the recent remarks from Adesanya, using this platform.

In a series of tweets, the former champ picked apart Adesanya’s comments, utterly mocking him for trying to keep their rivalry alive. He also took aim at Izzy for losing his fight with Blachowicz in large part due to being controlled on the ground.

In a series of tweets, the former champ picked apart Adesanya's comments, utterly mocking him for trying to keep their rivalry alive. He also took aim at Izzy for losing his fight with Blachowicz in large part due to being controlled on the ground.

Ariel Helwani asked him one question about me, Izzy went on to give a seven minute response 🧠😂 I love it when opponents realize they can’t hold my jockstrap and default to the “Jon Jones is fake” defense. https://t.co/4p874XRqPC — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

The fact that he is actually trying to keep this beef going is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

This dude backed himself into a corner with his mouth and is actually trying to keep the wolf tickets selling. Only a real anime fan could actually see Izzy somehow defeating me at 245 pounds. https://t.co/SqELPCkxIK — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

Dudes claiming to be the best MMA fighter ever, with 1/3 of an MMA game 🥴😂 arrogance at its finest, I swear it will make you blind. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

With this recent setback from Israel Adesanya, plans for he and Jon Jones to fight are certainly on hold. That being said, it seems like the beef between the two will never die.