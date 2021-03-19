 Skip to Content

Jon Jones: Israel Adesanya ‘Can’t Hold My Jockstrap,’ And Has ‘1/3 Of An MMA Game’

Jon Jones goes on a Twitter tirade to troll Israel Adesanya following the middleweight champ’s recent comments

Derek Hall

It is no secret at this point that Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya are far from friends. Recently the former light heavyweight champ furthered their beef by going on a massive social media rampage.

Naturally, Adesanya is not the type to let his rivalry with Jon die out due to one small setback. He said as much in a recent interview, where he said that their beef is about more than fighting, while making comparisons to anime storylines.

 

Jon Jones Gets Twitter Fingers Again

We all know by now that Jon Jones has a tendency to use his Twitter to talk smack, oftentimes deleting them after the fact. Therefore it came as no surprise that he chose to fire back at the recent remarks from Adesanya, using this platform.

In a series of tweets, the former champ picked apart Adesanya’s comments, utterly mocking him for trying to keep their rivalry alive. He also took aim at Izzy for losing his fight with Blachowicz in large part due to being controlled on the ground.

“‘It’s deeper than fighting now,’ Jones wrote, adding a GIF.

“Ariel Helwani asked him one question about me, Izzy went on to give a seven minute response. I love it when opponents realize they can’t hold my jockstrap and default to the ‘Jon Jones is fake’ defense.

“The fact that he is actually trying to keep this beef going is hilarious,” Jones added.

“This dude backed himself into a corner with his mouth and is actually trying to keep the wolf tickets selling. Only a real anime fan could actually see Izzy somehow defeating me at 245 pounds.

“Dudes claiming to be the best MMA fighter ever, with 1/3 of an MMA game Woozy faceFace with tears of joy arrogance at its finest, I swear it will make you blind.”

With this recent setback from Israel Adesanya, plans for he and Jon Jones to fight are certainly on hold. That being said, it seems like the beef between the two will never die.

