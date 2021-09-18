Anthony Johnson Withdraws From Vadim Nemkov Fight Due To Illness: ‘Never Been This Afraid’

Anthony Johnson is out of his matchup with Vadim Nemkov.

The former UFC title challenger was looking to become the new light heavyweight champion in his semifinal grand prix contest with the champion at Bellator 268 on October 16.

However, he has now withdrawn from the fight due to an illness. The news was reported by MMA Junkie with Bellator being yet to make an official announcement.

Nemkov, however, is expected to remain on the card and will likely fight someone from the alternate pool.

Johnson Remaining Coy On What Happened

Johnson would post an update on Saturday as he notably stated that he wasn’t suffering from COVID-19. However, he was unable to go into detail as to the extent of his illness which seems to be very serious.

“Really wish I could go into detail how ill I truly am. Just know I need many prayers as I can get and I’ll see you in 2022 God willing…Never been this afraid of anything in my life but I’ve remained strong with the support of friends and family.”

Johnson was initially slated to face Yoel Romero in his Bellator debut in the grand prix quarterfinals.

However, an eye issue led to Romero being unable to fight with “Rumble” facing Jose Augusto on short notice. Despite facing some adversity, Johnson was able to get the knockout win in his first fight since 2017.

Hopefully, Johnson has a speedy recovery from his illness and returns to action in 2022.