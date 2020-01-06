John Kavanagh Says Conor McGregor Will Get The Finish Late Against Cerrone

John Kavanagh Is Predicting A Late Finish At UFC 246

Conor McGregor is known for the ability to finish fights early. However, his coach John Kavanagh, expects his UFC 246 fight to be a bit different.

Kavanagh has been alongside McGregor throughout his entire UFC run. From his 13 second knockout over Jose Aldo, to his hard fought bouts with Nate Diaz, he has seen it all. Now, he is about to walk Conor into his third UFC bout at 170lb, and he could not be more excited.

Ahead of the bout, Kavanagh has been preaching that the McGregor of old is back. Although that is typical of coaches to say, many people seem to believe this. Therefore, some take this to mean that the UFC 246 main event against Donald Cerrone will end quickly.

However, John Kavanagh is not so sure that this is how the fight will go. Speaking with the MacLife, he gave his thoughts on the upcoming fight, and how it will play out. As he explains, he is ready for, and preparing for a long, drawn out fight.

“I think it’s going to be late,” Kavanagh explained. “I think it’s going to be late. I could see it being in the championship rounds. That’s the mindset that I personally have and be ready for that. Now, he could go and spark him in seconds but I think there’s a bit extra weight involved, so I think later, in the later rounds.”

Considering the fact that the McGregor’s one win at welterweight was a decision, John Kavanagh could have the right idea. On the other hand, the stylistic matchup is quite favorable for the Irishman, so it could be a quick night. Time will tell, when January 18th rolls around.