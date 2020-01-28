John Gotti III: ‘I’ve Got A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before Fighting In The UFC

John Gotti III Still Wants More Work Before Getting UFC Shot

Most fighters in the position of John Gotti III would jump instantly at a shot to fight in the UFC. However, in his case, he feels like there is still work to do before he gets there.

Gotti is, without a doubt, one of the best fighters on the CES roster. He instantly had interest for his backstory of being the grandson of an infamous mobster. However, his record of, now, 5-0 proves that he has skills of his own, to set himself apart.

Headed into his main card fight at CES 60, over the weekend, Gotti had a ton of hype behind him. Ahead of the bout, he even got a shout-out from UFC President Dana White. Although he won the bout, it was his first time going to the scorecards. Following the fight, he was asked if how he felt after seeing that, and if it perhaps led to him going the distance.

“No pressure, right?” Gotti said. “I’m sitting there getting my hands wrapped and I see that. Now if I lose, I’m going to feel like the biggest embarrassment on the planet. It was nice of him to do that and get that kind of exposure.”

As for whether or not Gotti is ready for the UFC, he was honest in his thoughts.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Gotti said. “Once I sharpen up these areas, we’ll be ready for that next step. The sky is the limit. We’ll just keep progressing. “I want to definitely improve my game a little more,” Gotti continued. “Maybe I’ll fight for a belt here. Give me one or two more fights and then we’ll make that next step.”

A few more fights or not, John Gotti III seems like he will eventually make it to the UFC.