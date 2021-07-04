John Dodson And Family Involved In ‘Near-Death’ Car Accident

John Dodson’s return to MMA has been put on hold.

A planned vacation for the former UFC fighter and his family was to go to Texas. But the trip had the Dodson’s treated at the local hospital instead.

On Friday evening, two-time UFC title challenger Dodson’s car collided with another vehicle. The damages were costly with the car totaled, luckily the accident didn’t cost any lives.

On Saturday morning, the Dodson family would be released from the hospital, according to Dodson’s manager, Ricky Kottenstette.

“Just letting everyone know we’re all alive and no one is seriously injured.” Dodson stated on Instagram. “The car we hit was left in the middle of the highway after that person hit an 18 wheel and another car crashed into it as well. He had no Hazzards light, no flares and no other warning to let us know. I hit the car and we rolled. I don’t know how many times but luckily the cables in the median stopped us from rolling onto traffic going the other direction. The guy fled on foot after he saw my vehicle rolled.. I gotta thank infinite for the design of the suv cuz it protected my family and I from dying. We’re just lucky no one died and we can live to see another day and be reminded on how luck we are. Life is short and you don’t know when it’s gonna end so enjoy it while you can.”

“The Magician” was scheduled to make magic happen at XMMA 2 in his first appearance since his UFC departure. Dodson signed to fight fellow UFC veteran Cody Gibson at the event on July 31. However, he has been forced to pull out due to the unfortunate incident.

A GoFundMe has been created for Dodson to financially help his family with medical bills as they travel back to their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. So far, the charity spot has reached over $8,000 in less than 24 hours. Its goal is $50,000.

UFC Welterweight Tim Means has donated $1,000 to the cause as the Dodson’s get back on their feet.