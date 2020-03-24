Joanna Jedrzejczyk Responds To ‘Dirty Guy’ Colby Covington’s Claims

Jedrzejczyk: Covington Not Polite Or Smart Guy

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Colby Covington’s beef doesn’t look like ending anytime soon.

The pair have not been on good terms ever since Jedrzejczyk took issue with Covington’s trash talking of fellow American Top Team (ATT) teammates Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier last year.

Although Covington has seemingly made up with Poirier, things still remain heated between him and Masvidal and Jedrzejczyk.

Following the latter’s defeat to Weili Zhang at UFC 248 earlier this month, “Chaos” called the former champion “washed up” and alleged she was having a fling with Masvidal.

Although she didn’t want to talk too much about him, Jedrzejczyk had a response for the former interim welterweight champion:

“It’s part of his act,” Jedrzejczyk told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. “He’s not a very polite or a smart guy, so he doesn’t know what to do. He needs other people to make himself big, so I don’t want to talk about this guy, you know. I can tell you guys that it’s a shame for us… it’s a shame that he’s talking crap like this. It’s all ugly things. He’s a dirty guy and I don’t want to talk about, I just don’t want to talk about it. “He’s lying, you know. I don’t know why he’s such a big liar and I just don’t want to talk about. I don’t want to waste my time talking about him.”

Jedrzejczyk’s response came before ATT instituted a zero-tolerance policy on trash talking teammates which is guaranteed to be a result of Covington’s antics.

Whether he follows it remains to be seen.