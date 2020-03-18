Colby Covington Calls Joanna Jedrzejczyk “Washed Up” After UFC 248 Loss

Colby Covington Adds Insult to Injury After Joanna Lost

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will never be friends with Colby Covington despite their mutual ties to American Top Team. Ever since Colby severed ties with his long time friend Jorge Masvidal, Joanna has been very vocal of her disdain for Covington and every that he stands for. Now that Jedrzejczyk has lost her last fight, Covington has used his platform to take shots at Joanna. And in Colby’s opinion, Jedrzejczyk is washed up and nobody cares to see her fight at the moment.

Jedrzejczyk took on Zhang Weili at UFC 248. Although Joanna lost a decision in the fight, it’s known as one of the best fights in MMA history. Prior to UFC 248, Covington released a video on social media in regards to the matchup.

In the video, he fake apologized to Joanna saying that he was sorry she was going to get her face rearranged by Zhang. Furthermore, he basically told fans to root against her if they want to win money.

Unfortunately, Covington was correct. Jedrzejczyk ended up suffering a gruesome facial injury in the fight that raised concern from fight fans. And while most of the world was worried about the safety of Joanna, Colby decided to add insult to injury.

Colby on Joanna After Her Loss

He released spoke with Submission Radio and detailed his relationship with Joanna.

“As far as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, you know, (Jorge Masvidal’s) little sidepiece, they got a little fling going on right now, I could give a f*ck less about her,” said Colby. “She’s washed up, nobody cares about her. She used to be the boogie woman, now she’s the boobie woman. Look at her face. She got her face rearranged, and I called it.”

UFC 248

Not only did Colby throw shots against Joanna, but he outed an alleged affair between her and Jorge Masvidal. Calling Jedrzejczyk washed up after her UFC 248 doesn’t feel like a fair assessment. Especially because the decision loss was razor close and could have given her the victory depending on the judges.

But for Covington, winning money on Jedrzejczyk losing must feel nice.