Jake Shields Rips Dillon Danis For Getting ‘Coked Out’ And Sending DM Challenges

It seems like at this point, Dillon Danis is getting a reputation as the guy who just calls people out, but then does not fight. The latest of these callouts was a DM to Jake Shields, who is not in the mood to play Dillon’s games.

Shields has a bit of history with Danis, albeit in the world of submission grappling. Jake got the better of Danis in a match under the Submission Underground banner, beating him in overtime back in 2017.

However it seems that Dillon wants to have a rematch with Jake, except perhaps not on the mats. Jake posted to Instagram with screenshots of DMs from Dillon, calling him out in any combat sport, but specifically a boxing match.

“I was retired but I can always come out of it to beat your ass. Why don’t you tell Scott Coker in the Morning you want me next? You are gonna wake up With the coke worn off and realize you’re really just a scared little b—ch,” Shields wrote.

Jake Shields Rips Dillon Danis

Naturally this exchange got a bit of attention, but Jake Shields took things a bit further when speaking in a recent interview with Helen Yee. Here he was asked about the DMs, and had some choice words to say about Dillon Danis.

In his opinion, Dillon likes to use cocaine, and then call people out while he is hyped up and feeling brave. Then once the high fades, he realizes that he made a mistake, which is why nothing comes of the callouts.

“Yeah, Dillon Danis is probably the biggest embarrassment in combat sports. A few years ago I beat him in a grappling match, and after that like four or five times he would call grappling promoters and ask for a rematch. He would call them at nighttime, and they would call him, I would agree to do the match, and he would just ghost them,” Shields said. “So the guy is a complete clown, and for some reason in the middle of the night he decided to DM me saying he wants to fight me. So it’s like sure, I’d fight you anytime. But I’m sure if he actually gets the call do it, he won’t do it… “My guess is he has a coke habit,” Shields added. “Probably goes out there and gets coked out in the middle of the night, starts feeling brave, like ‘Oh I’m going to get payback on Shields,’ then he wakes up in the morning and be like ‘Oh man, what’d I do?'”

Jake Shields went on to explain that he was somewhat retired, but is always willing to put hands on Dillon Danis. Although until Dillon actually takes another fight, it is hard to imagine him taking on anyone legitimate.