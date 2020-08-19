Former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones revealed that he was moving up to heavyweight. However this does not mean Israel Adesanya has stopped wanting to fight him.

The beef between Jones and Adesanya has been going on since before Israel was the middleweight champion. The pair have discussed fighting each other, although Stylebender said he was more focused on the task at hand at 185lb first. Yet this has not stopped each man from mocking and taunting the other at every possible turn.

Israel Adesanya Would Fight Jon Jones At Heavyweight

Recently Jon Jones made headlines by vacating his light heavyweight title, in an effort to make a move to heavyweight. You may think this would spell the end of a potential fight between he and Israel Adesanya. However speaking in a virtual media event for his UFC 253 title fight with Paulo Costa, he explained that this may not be the case. Provided Jones can get through some of the men at heavyweight, and Izzy can secure another few title defenses, he would still meet the former 205lb king at heavyweight.

“Look how long it took him to move up to heavyweight,” Adesanya said. “Finally. He was expecting me to do it straight away, but I hadn’t defended my belt yet. I’ve defended my belt twice now, I’m going to defend it a few more times and then do what I set out to do. But, yeah, the pot calling the kettle black on his part. Go put some (expletive) muscle on your chopstick legs and go (expletive) fight Francis Ngannou and watch him break you. I hope he doesn’t, though. Maybe he does. Who knows?” “One hundred percent (I would still fight him). It doesn’t change my plans,” Adesanya said. “My plan is still going forward as planned. So, yeah, same thing.”

Before Adesanya can think about fighting Jon Jones, he has to get past Paulo Costa. Not only that, but it is still unclear what Jones will be doing at heavyweight. In other words, there are still a lot of obstacles before this becomes a reality.

Would you want to see Israel Adesanya fight Jon Jones at heavyweight?