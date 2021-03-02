Israel Adesanya Trashes Paulo Costa For Claiming To Be Drunk Before Their Fight: ‘You Got Your A— Whooped’

Recently Paulo Costa was seen claiming that he was hungover when he fought and lost to Israel Adesanya. Now the middleweight champ responds to this, and it is safe to say that he is not impressed with these claims.

When Adesanya and Costa faced off last year, nobody knew what to expect. The general consensus though, was that this would be one of the toughest fights in either man’s career so far.

As it turns out, it was a fairly easy win for the champ, as he battered Costa with leg kicks and well placed shots. After a bit of a slow first round, Izzy retained his title with a TKO in the second round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)

Israel Adesanya Trashes Paulo Costa

There have been a few excuses that Paulo Costa made for his loss to Israel Adesanya. The most recent of these saw Borrachinha claim to be hungover from drinking too much wine the night before the fight.

It seems safe to say that Izzy is not impressed with these claims from his former foe. Speaking in a recent interview, the middleweight champ bashed the Brazilian, telling him to accept the loss and silence his ego.

“That’s just funny. There’s certain things I’ve done before some of my fights in the past where I learnt my mistakes, but I went in and got my job done. Some people aren’t cut out for that lifestyle,” Adesanya said. “I’ll tell you one thing: The best thing to do in his position is accept the fact he lost. He got his ass whooped. The fact that he keeps trying to make all these excuses, it’s only going to do him worse in the long run. “He’s making excuses because his ego can’t handle the fact that ‘The Skinny Clown’ whooped his ass badly then double-tapped him twice. Just swallow your ego. You got your ass whooped. Get back to the drawing board and reassess your whole game. “You can’t just rest on that because if you do – this is my advice – you’ll never get far in life, or in this game.”

What do you think of Paulo Costa’s claims from his fight with Israel Adesanya? Do you want to see these two run it back at some point?