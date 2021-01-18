Dan Hooker Comfortable Against Michael Chandler’s Wrestling: ‘Been A While Since I’ve Been Outwrestled’

Dan Hooker is not too worried about the threat of Michael Chandler’s wrestling.

Hooker takes on Chandler in a lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 257 which takes place Saturday in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

It will notably be Chandler’s debut for the UFC with many observers eager to see how he fares in the top promotion in the sport.

As for the fight, it naturally comes across as a striker vs. wrestler matchup with the general consensus being if Chandler can get it to the ground, he’ll come out on top while if Hooker can keep it standing, he’ll emerge victorious.

Hooker Comfortable Defending Takedowns

Hooker, however, has not really been outwrestled, at least in the lightweight division.

He notably defended all three of Al Iaquinta’s takedown attempts when they met in 2019 and the New Zealander believes he’ll have no problem defending Chandler’s level changes either.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been outwrestled,” Hooker told The Schmo. “He keeps preaching his American wrestling but I, myself, have been training with Leister Bowling at Elevation Fight Team. “Spent a lot of time working on my wrestling so I’m pretty comfortable defending the takedown. So keep it long, keep it at range, keep him at the end of my striking.”

If Hooker is able to keep it standing, it’s hard not to see him coming out with the win and oddsmakers seem to be in agreement as well.