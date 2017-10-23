Here’s video of the epic Joanna vs. Rose “Brass in my Pocket” trailer from Saturday

The very best thing about this new UFC promo is it doesn’t feel anything like an UFC promo. The “Brass in my Pocket” trailer for the UFC 217 title fight between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas is perfect.

For all the shit we give the UFC about phoning in their fight posters and the generally bland fight trailers they release, that all bleed together, this trailer featuring the Pretenders 1980 classic single completely redeems it all.

Exactly 30 seconds worth of delicious mixed martial arts and rock n’ roll fusion will get even the most jaded UFC fan hyped for Joanna vs. Rose.

“I gotta have some of your attention give it to me”