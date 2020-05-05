Henry Cejudo ‘Will Literally Marry’ Jose Aldo To Get Him To The U.S. For A Fight

Henry Cejudo Wants To Marry Jose Aldo To Fight Him

Henry Cejudo may be fighting Dominick Cruz this weekend, at UFC 249. However, in perhaps the weirdest way possible, he reminded us that he is still interested in fighting Jose Aldo.

Cejudo was originally expected to fight Aldo at UFC 250, in the first defense of his bantamweight title. However when the global health crisis began having a larger effect on the UFC, this became a fight at UFC 249, against former champ Dominick Cruz. This was a big surprise, given the fact that Cruz has not fought in nearly four years, and is coming off a loss.

Nevertheless that bout is expected to take place this weekend. Provided he can successfully defend his title though, Henry Cejudo still wants to fight Jose Aldo. In fact, he made that clear in a way that only he would, speaking to TMZ.

“I told Dana White, I’ll take this fight with Dominick Cruz but I don’t want to leave Jose ‘Baldo’ off the HOOK. So IF I have to marry him to fight him, then I will do that. I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out. So He’s having visa issues I will actually marry the dude. I Will get on one knee to beat his ass.”

It is somewhat disappointing to hear that Henry Cejudo will still be pursuing a fight with Jose Aldo. There are plenty of other contenders piling up at bantamweight, so many people were hoping to see him face one of those gentlemen. Then again, there could be some interference by the UFC, potentially stopping that from happening. Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Henry Cejudo face Jose Aldo if he is successful at UFC 249?