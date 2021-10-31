 Skip to Content

(Video) Hasbulla Has Altercation With Abdu At UFC 267, Dana White Responds

Hasbulla, who was a special guest at the UFC 267 event last night, got a bit physical with his rival Abdu Rozik following the main event.

With all the action that took place at UFC 267, Hasbulla Magomedov also got in on some of it in the crowd.

Hasbulla — who has become a social media sensation in recent months — was a special guest at UFC 267 and was even inside the Octagon following Islam Makhachev’s win over Dan Hooker.

However, it wasn’t all fun and games with Hasbulla.

He went at it with rival Abdu Rozik with the pair having to be separated in the crowd during Glover Teixeira’s post-fight victory speech in the main event. Hasbulla even landed a kick on Abdu.

You can watch the incident below:

White Found Altercation Funny

While UFC president Dana White was in the Octagon at the time awarding Teixeira his belt, he was aware of the altercation. That said, he naturally didn’t take it too seriously despite all the carnage.

“That was funny. I don’t know what the deal is with those two, why they don’t like each other,” White said while laughing. “…Yeah, it happens. It’s a rough business.”

Hasbulla and Abdu have teased a fight between themselves for a while now and this incident will only further increase the chances of them having some sort of celebrity matchup.

It seems like a job best suited for Triller, but maybe the UFC could be another potential option.

