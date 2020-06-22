If you needed any motivation, Georges St-Pierre has you covered.

On Sunday, St-Pierre shared a video on social media of himself giving an inspirational speech about all his failures throughout his life. In the end, he was thankful for those experiences as it taught him more than any other teacher could.

You can watch the video below:

“I have had an incredible journey as a professional athlete. It all started much differently than it ends. Did you know that I lost more than half of my fights against the school bullies? I never won gold in point karate competition. When I had my first jiu-jitsu class, I got tapped out five times in five minutes by a guy that I outweighed by like 30 pounds. It broke me mentally, so badly, that at the time, I wanted to quit everything right there on the spot. In my first wrestling competition in the United States, I got pinned in less than a minute in my first match. It really sucks to lose sometimes. Some experience can be taught, others need to be lived in order to improve. And I learned in my life for me, that failure was my greatest teacher of all. Have a good weekend.”

St-Pierre Has Certainly Learned From Failure

If you needed any more proof that failure can be a great teacher, just look at what it’s done for St-Pierre in mixed martial arts.

Despite not having a college background in wrestling and getting pinned in his first wrestling competition in the United States as he mentioned, “GSP” became arguably the best wrestler in MMA.

Following his loss to Matt Serra in 2007 — widely considered the biggest title upset in MMA history — St-Pierre would bounce back by avenging his defeat and never losing inside the Octagon ever again.

He is one of the few two-weight UFC champions, set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year and is widely considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Failure can be a great teacher for everyone, just like it was for St-Pierre.