Georges St Pierre to Headline UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Georges St Pierre to be Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Modern Wing

During the UFC 249 broadcast, there was a stop in action to make an important announcement. Welterweight legend Georges St Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s next class. Currently, it is unknown who else will join Georges, but he will be joining the Hall of Fame as an addition to it’s “Modern Wing” section.

Georges is often regarded as one of the best fighters of all time. In fact, many fans have him on their Mount Rushmore. Unfortunately, he wasn’t always viewed through that lens. And, he had to earn everything from the UFC that he’s been given. But, he built the legacy necessary to earn him the honors to be cemented in the history of the sport.

UFC Announces St Pierre Hall of Fame Press Release

The ceremony to induct St Pierre is expected to occur later in the year. And, as stated above, the rest of the Hall of Fame class has yet to be revealed. However, the other names joining the hall are expected to be revealed soon.

Details of St Pierre’s induction were released via an official press release from the UFC.

“Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally,” UFC President Dana White said. “He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. We’re proud to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.”

GSP’s Accolades

GSP is a two-division champion in the UFC having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. He also has the second most amount of UFC wins in title fights with 13. Furthermore, St Pierre has the most wins by decision in UFC history with 12 as well as the most takedowns in UFC history with 90.

With the third most consecutive title defenses in the UFC history and most in the Welterweight division, it’s safe to say GSP will go down as the greatest welterweight of all time.

Georges St Pierre, enjoy the Hall of Fame.