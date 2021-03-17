Georges St-Pierre Talks Regret About Nick Diaz: “It Feels Like I Never Made Peace With Nick”

Despite having not fought since 2018, Georges St-Pierre remains a vocal presence in the MMA community. He is a semi-regular feature on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. Most recently GSP appeared on the celebrated journalist’s youtube channel to discuss a variety of topics.

Regrets For Diaz

However, what quite possibly stands out the most to fans of St-Pierre in this recent interview, are his confessions over his rivalry with Nick Diaz. Diaz and GSP fought back in 2013, with ‘Rush’ picking up the decision victory. However, he still holds regrets about his relationship with Diaz, and had the following to say on the matter:

“It feels like I never made peace with Nick Diaz. I just like to have some sort of camaraderie with my former opponents, because we shared a moment. We made money, we shared a moment, we have a bond together. For me, he’s one of the guys that I never had the chance to talk with after the fight and I feel like it’s missing a little bit in my life”

Conor Needs To Leave His Comfort Zone

GSP also weighed in on the debate that Conor McGregor has lost his motivation for the sport of MMA due to his success. Being one of the most successful MMA fighters of all time, St-Pierre is better qualified that most to talk on the topic. He had the following to say:

“So when I made my first million of course my life has changed. You know I had more security. I didn’t feel like I was fighting for the same reason that I was in the beginning in terms of security. When I was poor in the beginning, I was on the edge. I knew if I lost I would feel death and my life would be a mess. When you get money these things change. However, to keep performing you need to get out of your comfort zone. You cannot stay in your comfort zone during a training camp. Because you’re trying to recreate the same element that you will face for a fight. And when you gonna fight, you won’t be in your comfort zone. So it is imperative that Conor if you wanna get back on the road of success, he needs to get out of his comfort zone. He need not to be the boss of his training camp. He needs his coaches to tell him now your gonna spar this guy, your gonna go there, do this. Even if it doesnt please him, he needs to go through that.”

Conor looks set to have a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier this coming summer. It is possible that McGregor following GSP’s advice could be the key to unlocking his true potential once again..