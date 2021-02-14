UFC 258 Results: Kelvin Gastellum Outworks Ian Heinisch, Wins By UD (Highlights)

The UFC is back this weekend with UFC 258 live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Up next a middleweight clash between two of the best in the division. Former title challenger Kelvin Gastellum (16-6) faces off against the feisty Ian Heinisch (14-3).

Round 1

Heinisch opens up with an early inside leg kick, he then gets an easy takedown but Gastellum gets back to his feet immediately. Gastellum takes Heinisch down and defends a kimura before trying to take his back. Heinisch attacks another Kimura as Gastellum takes him back down but can’t finish it. Gastellum moves to top mount and starts landing some ground and pound. Heinisch gets back to his feet and eats a low kick from Gastellum. Nice one-two lands for Gastellum, he barely misses with the head kick. Gastellum completes a couple of takedowns but can’t keep Heinisch down. Nice jab lands for Gastellum.

10-9 Gastellum

Round 2

Switch right hand misses for Heinisch but he lands one right after. Good leg kicks land for Gastellum. Heinisch goes for a flying knee but Gastellum picks him up and slams him down. Gastellum advances to side control but Heinisch scrambles back to his feet. Gastellum lands a big elbow in the clinch before backing away. Gastellum keeps forcing clinches and attempting takedowns, he is winning the grappling exchanges so far. Nice left hand lands for Gastellum, he then catches Heinisch with a right hand. Big body kick lands for Heinisch.

10-9 Gastellum

Round 3

Gastellum lands a leg kick and pushes Heinisch to the fence. Heinisch lands an elbow, he then takes Gastellum down but he gets back up immediately. Gastellum lands a right hand as he exits the clinch. Left hand lands for Gastellum, he follows it up with a right hand and a body kick. Heinisch attempts another flying knee but ends up on his back. Heinisch scrambbles and gets Gastellum’s back. He lands some ground and pound but appears to be breathing heavy. Gastellum escapes the position and gets back to his feet. Knees in the clinch for Gastellum. Heinisch gets a takedown but Gastellum gets back up and takes him down as the round ends.

10-9 Gastellum

Official results: Kelvin Gastellum defeats Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision (30-27; 29-28×2).

Check out the highlights below!

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1360813089000677377

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1360813749645570049

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1360814875933626368