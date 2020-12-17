Former Rugby Veteran Paul Gallen Defeats Mark Hunt in Boxing Match, Calls Out Robert Whittaker Next

Ex-UFC veteran Mark Hunt was chomping at the bit to get his hands on Paul Gallen during their boxing match. At the weigh-ins before the fight, Hunt didn’t like the trash talk that he heard from Gallen, which resulted in Hunt throwing punches his way. Unfortunately for Hunt, Gallen got the best of him during their matchup.

Hunt Loses to Gallen

Hunt’s professional boxing record isn’t as acclaimed as his kickboxing or MMA career. In fact, out of his three professional boxing matches, he has 1 draw and 2 losses after taking on Gallen.

Gallen is a former rugby star who turned to the sport of professional boxing. With a record of 10-1, Gallen has 5 KOs as well. Both men are Australian legends who are well respected by their peers and native Aussies. However, Gallen got the best of Hunt and defeated him easily on the scorecards by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 59-55).

Gallen Calls Out Rob Whittaker

After the match, Gallen called out another prominent Australian in UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker.

“What’s next? Robert Whittaker, I watched you about a year ago, you had an interview, and you were asked if you’d fight me,” said Gallen. “You said, ‘Yeah I’d fight him, but he wouldn’t fight me,’ and you gave a condescending laugh.” “I’m here, mate, and I’m happy to meet you in here (the ring), but stop pricing yourself out of it. I’ve got nothing but respect for Rob – I know him reasonably well – but I’m just going to beat him. I’m going to beat him like I beat Mark. Going to train hard and prepare for it. I’m going to have a good game plan. I’m just going to get in there and smash him.”

Making an MMA Run

Despite the turn to boxing, Hunt still hopes to pursue more MMA fights. However, the money for the fight against Gallen was too good to turn down. Although Hunt still has an ongoing feud with the UFC, expect him to make a return to the sport in another organization.