In the eyes of a casual MMA fan, UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is a ferocious “phone booth” fighter. However, for those in the know, Gaethje possesses an extremely effective wrestling base. Justin was an NCAA Division I All-American wrestler. Now, the University of Northern Colorado will induct Gaethje into their Athletic Hall of Fame.

Gaethje is known as a wild brawler and an all-action fighter. Therefore, because of that, it is effortless to overlook that he is a highly credentialed wrestler. More particularly, he trains in folkstyle wrestling, which is primarily trained in the United States.

Gaethje on Making the UNC Hall of Fame

Recently, Gaethje took to social media to share his wrestling accomplishments during his time at the University of Northern Colorado.

“Got a call that I was being entered in the @unc_bears hall of fame for my time wrestling,” wrote Justin on Instagram. “left home to Wrestle there in 07/08 I did not know one person when I arrived and I remember specifically having the thought right before I left home of “I wonder where I will be when I’m 30.” This one would have made some of my closest friends and family and I proud #uncbears It was some of the best times of my life, I met a bunch of solid dudes I put in tons of work with.

Gaethje Thanks All Involved During Wrestling Career

“The athletic department staff had their hands full keeping me on the mat for four years and I’m very thankful they never gave up on me. It was a major blessing my coach @bencherrington157 joined the team my first year right off his 2006 NCAA Championship. He whooped my ass repeatedly and taught me how to wrestle, his one in a million type family helped me as much as they could to keep my nose to the grindstone.”

Chasing Greatness

Making any Hall of Fame is the culmination of extremely hard work and dedication. If Gaethje is able to complete the vision for all his goals in MMA, the UFC Hall of Fame could shortly follow after. In a perfect world, the promotion will make a matchup between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov, initiating the path to greatness.